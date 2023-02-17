Mrs. Judye Bass Bleecker, 76, of Fayetteville, North Carolina gained her angel wings on Sunday, February 12, 2023 surrounded by family at Duke University Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 at First Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville. A private burial will follow at Cross Creek Cemetery. Immediately after the service a celebration of Judye's life will be held at Highland Country Club. Judye was born in Greenville, North Carolina on June 16, 1946 to the late Martha Minges Bass and Lyman McCoy Bass. She was raised in Farmville, North Carolina where she attended Farmville High School and was a cheerleader. She received her Associates Degree from Peace College and then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later married, Robert ("Bobby") Frederick Bleecker, Jr. Judye was the mother of two daughters, Ms. Leslie Leigh Bleecker ("Leigh") of Raleigh, NC and Mrs. Elizabeth Bleecker Hibler ("Happy") and husband Travis of Fayetteville, NC. Also known as "Ju Ju", her two granddaughters, Evans Leigh Hibler and Eden Elizabeth Hibler, were the love of her life. In addition, she was the step mother of Haley Scott Brendle and grandmother of Avery Grey Brendle. Her two sisters were Mrs. Ann Bass Smith of Kinston, NC and Ms. Sandra Bass Zachary of Mebane, NC. Judye proudly served on the board of the original Pepsi bottling companies of Greenville and New Bern. In 2001, she was a founding board member of Minges Bottling Group where she served for 10 years. Judye was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Stephen Minister for many years. In addition, she served as a member of Fayetteville Family Life Center, Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, Fayetteville Garden Club, Fayetteville Literary Guild, and Fayetteville Assembly. She volunteered for the Junior League of Fayetteville where she chaired the Holiday Fair for several years and served the School for the Blind. She was a giver to all and God blessed her with the gift of life when she received a double lung transplant at Duke University Hospital on December 5, 2011. In return, Judye donated her eyes to allow someone else to see life just like she did. Judye's love of family and friends extended beyond reach. She had an incredible smile and zest for life. Also known as the "Dancing Queen", she will always be remembered for her love of dancing and music. She was a party planner through and through and was a founding member of JAETTAD and member of Quarterly Rapport and FanFare. Her favorite past times were spending time at the beach, reading books, writing poems, attending concerts, and traveling with family. Her love of movies and television made her the queen of pop culture. She was larger than life and made the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, gifts and contributions can be made in Judye's honor to Fayetteville Family Life Center, First Presbyterian Church or the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.