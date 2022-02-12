GREENWOOD - Ms.Julia Ann Whichard passed away on February 1st, 2022, in Greenwood, Indiana after a lingering illness. Ann was born in Greenville North Carolina, on April 20th, 1951 to the late Mr Willis (Bearhole) Whichard and Mrs. Lillian Crandall Whichard. Ann cherished her role as a daughter, big sister, aunt and friend. A life-long follower of Christ, Ann welcomed opportunities to serve.
Ann never met a stranger and enjoyed being well-versed on many subjects. An avid reader, Ann would often chat about articles in the newspaper, politics, and her favorite, Ebony and Jet magazines. She worked for more than 30 years in Dietary, at Pitt Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2008. Ann resided in Ayden, North Carolina before recently moving to Greenwood Indiana with her sister.
Ann shared her love for people through crocheting and gifting her beautiful afghans to groups and people she thought fondly of, these groups included Operation Sunshine Inc., The Ayden Senior Center, and the WakeMed NICU in support of her great niece.
She is survived by her brothers, Samuel Whichard (Queen) and Kenneth Whichard; sisters, Carol W. Jones (Bill), Barbara W. Ormond Davis (Carl) and Lillie; her late mother's only devoted niece, Lois Evans Ennis, with whom she shared a special bond; nieces, Sharmene, Cynthia, and Barkeiya; two nephews Michael and Kendrick; the littlest joy, great niece, Harper Lilliana; and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 19th, 2022 at Community Christian Church, 1104 N. Memorial Drive. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00am, followed by a memorial service at 11am.