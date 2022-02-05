Julia Wilson

Julia Brooks Wilson
GREENVILLE - Julia Brooks Wilson surrounded by Angels went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 23, 2022, after an extended illness.
A Celebration of Julia's life will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. R. Tyler Daniels. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery.
Julia was born and raised in Greenville, NC. Her loving parents, the late J.D. and Marguerite Moye Wilson provided her with a loving home. She was taught the importance of faith and family which she carried with her for life. Julia graduated from Rose High School and furthered her education at her beloved East Carolina University.
Upon graduation Julia began her career in Interior Design with Ethan Allen and later opened her own business, JBrooks Designs in Raleigh. Julia's incredible talent, detail-oriented personality, and flair for design were showcased in many homes, models, and businesses both locally and nationally. Julia was featured in magazines and received many awards.
To know Julia was to love Julia. She lived her life with dignity and grace. She was the definition of a Southern Belle with her beauty, gracious personality, and loving spirit. Her compassionate heart was shown with her love for animals especially her beloved cats. She shared a love for her ECU Pirates, time with friends, reunions with family, and she adored her parents. After her dad's passing, she returned to Greenville to take on a new role as caretaker for her mother.
Even as her health declined, she was always "Julia." She put all of her trust in the Lord, studying the Bible, witnessing His words of comfort to others, and marveled at God's beautiful creations every day.
Thanks be to God for the blessings, witness, legacy and love for the Lord she gave to her family and friends. Julia will be greatly missed, but all are thankful she is home to live eternally with her Heavenly Father.
Julia is survived by her brother, Jeff Wilson and wife Candie of Newport; an aunt, Betty Moye of Raleigh, her precious cats Chocolat and Curl along with special friend Bill Johnson, and many cousins and lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marguerite Moye & Jefferson D. Wilson, Jr. Endowment at the University of Mount Olive Institutional Advancement, PO Box 90, Mount Olive, NC 28365 or Saving Graces 4 Felines, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com