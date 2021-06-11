Julian Clark Gaynor, age 94, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 14, at 11:00 A.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain by Rev. Tony Glass. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. He was born on September 7, 1926, and is the youngest son of the late William Dawson Gaynor and Amanda Millicent (Minnie) Wooten. After graduating from Fountain High School, he joined the Navy and served 22 months in the Pacific Theatre. He went to Nagasaki, Japan, 15 days after the war and rode through the streets seeing the destruction of the city, 3 weeks after the second atomic bomb in August 1945. After his service, he went to trade school for 2 years in Chicago before returning home to work for Carolina Telephone Company 35 years, retiring in 1983. In retirement he served as mayor of Fountain from 1983 to 1991 and built his dream log cabin a few blocks away from home. He is survived by his wife, Darlene McKeel Gaynor of the home; son, Carl Gaynor and wife, Katie of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Will and Emma Gaynor; several nieces and nephews; and special pet, Isabelle “Sweetie Pie”. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.