Julian Manning

Julian A. Manning
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Julian A. Manning, 79, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2:30 PM in the Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Manning, a native of Pitt County, had lived in the Winterville community for 40 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Manning was employed with Pitt County Memorial Hospital (Vidant Medical Center) for 31 years.
Mr. Manning was preceded in death by his parents, Julian H. and Belle McLawhorn Manning; a niece, Tracy Dawn Faulkner; and brother-in-law, Ed Meeks.
He is survived by his: wife of 23 years, Sudie O. Manning; daughters, Joyce Andrews and husband, Steve, of Clayroot; and Vickie Scott and husband, Kenney, of Chicod; step-daughter, Connie Malloy of Greenville; grandchildren, Jodi Haddock and husband, Ryan; Justin Andrews and wife, Caitlin; and Jaime Andrews; great-grandchildren, Waylon Haddock; and great-granddaughter to be born soon, Bailee Mae Andrews; step-grandson, Clay Malloy; sister, Sybil Meeks of Ayden; and nephew, Eddie Meeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden, NC.