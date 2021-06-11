Julian “Poorboy” Humphrey, age 81, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 13, at 2:00 P.M. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston by Rev. Jimmy Horne. The family will receive friends Saturday evening at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Julian “Poorboy” Humphrey was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was born on July 15, 1939 in Onslow County to Marcellus and Letha Mae Horne Humphrey. He married the love of his life, Letha Mae Penny on October 30th, 1964. To know Julian was to love him. He had an unmatched sense of humor, always having a joke or two. He enjoyed mowing his grass, growing his gourds to make birdhouses for his martins, and passing on his love of fishing to his children and grandchildren. He was a resourceful man, repurposing old tobacco sticks into birdhouses and building things in his shed. He was a lifelong farmer, retiring as a hog farmer manager. Julian is survived by his wife of 56 years, Letha; sons, Julius “Ray” Humphrey (Debbie), Michael Humphrey (Christine), and Steven Humphrey (Brittney); daughter, Lorri Brim (James); brothers, Marshall Ward Humphrey (Loretta) and Morris Lee Humphrey (Edith); grandchildren, Julius Ray “J.R.” Humphrey II (Kristy), Michael Starling (Karlie), Candice Heath, Christopher Humphrey (Carla), Katherine Humphrey, Joshua Starling, Elvis Humphrey, Steven Humphrey, Logan Humphrey, and Korben Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Aria Humphrey, Ava Rae Humphrey, Michaela Starling, Jackson Starling, and Brantley Starling; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcellus and Letha Humphrey; son, Bobby Carroll Humphrey; step-mother, Annie Humphrey; brothers, Marion, Elwood, and Harold Humphrey; sisters, Thearine Starling, Maxine Combs, and Geraldine Ginn. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.