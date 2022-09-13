Mr. Julius Douglas "Doug" Parker, 85, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home in the company of family. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13 from 5-7 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, and the funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A private family entombment will be in the mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ's Church in Winterville. A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Doug was born to the late J.C. and Mildred Mayo Parker. He was a graduate of Belvoir Falkland High School and Campbell College. Doug worked in tobacco fields when he was young before getting a job at Imperial Tobacco Company and later worked alongside his father laying drain tile. He is, however, best known for co-founding Parker's Barbecue in Greenville in 1971. For more than 50 years, Doug worked alongside his family in the continuing operations of Parker's. During his life's work, he contributed to and witnessed the growth of their family's restaurant to now include three locations. He served in the National Guard for six years, was a charter member of Christ's Church and a member of Gideons International for over 50 years. Doug was an avid golfer and was instrumental for establishing Ironwood Golf and Country Club. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity and sense of humor. He was a loving family man and a loyal friend. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by an infant son and brother in law, Robert Bullock. He is survived by Wife of 62 years, Barbara J. Parker; Sons, Dr. Clint Parker and wife, Lorinda, of Ayden and William "Billy" Parker and wife, Callie, of Greenville; Daughter, Kathy Lanier and husband, Bruce, of Winterville; Granddaughters, Josey Wright and husband, Hugh, of Cambridge, England and Emery Parker of Greenville; Grandsons, Tyler Parker of Ayden, Gavin Parker, and Lincoln Parker, both of Greenville; Sister, Joan Bullock of Greenville; Nieces, Jennifer Corey and husband John Paul of Greenville and Denise Johnson and husband Rich of Marietta, GA; Aunts, Janet Forvendel of Raleigh, Joyce Nobles of Ayden, Freddie Lou Lipton of Havelock and Evelyn Parker of Greenville. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com