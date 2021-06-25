Julius Ray “Bud” Ellis, age 74, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville by Rev. Frank Cockrell. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mr. Ellis was a member of the DAV, American Legion Post 151, and the VVA Chapter 272. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy “Shorty” Ellis and Frances Ellis; sisters, Brenda Kay Ellis and Shirley Steppes; and brothers, R.J. “Billy” Ellis and Ronnie Lee Ellis. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Moore and husband, George, and Diane Windham and husband, Kenneth, all of Farmville and Betty Lou Rouse and husband, Harry of Greenville; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Jerry Owens; and beloved dog, Hailey. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.