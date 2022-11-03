Jun Qing Lu, 59, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The accident occurred in Wilson, North Carolina, off the US-264 East Highway as Jun was returning home from a medical appointment in Durham. A memorial service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel on Sunday, November 6, at 11 AM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 5, from 2 to 4 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Masks are appreciated while indoors, and black clothing is not required. Attendees should note that Daylight Savings Time will end on Sunday, November 6. Jun was a longtime resident of Greenville, North Carolina, and loved building her life and home here. Her road to Greenville had many stops along the way. Born and raised in Yueyang County, Hunan Province, China, Jun grew up playing happily in Jinpen, Dunyan, and other villages where her mother, a schoolteacher, taught. She developed a love for adventure and the outdoors as she climbed fruit trees, swam in ponds, and got into many scrapes with friends, cousins, and her two older sisters. Her lively spirit and wide-ranging curiosity also extended to her education. Her academic achievements led her to local boarding schools that took her farther and farther from home. She eventually pursued advanced degrees in physics at Nankai University in Tianjin, China. There she met her future husband, Xin-Hua Hu. Together, they decided to move to the United States for graduate school. After initial study at Indiana University in Bloomington, they attended the University of California, Irvine, where they completed their doctorate degrees. Ben and Bailey, their first two children, were born while Jun and Xin-Hua pursued their education and postgraduate work in Irvine and San Diego. It was also in California that they discovered their love for long family road trips. They enthusiastically explored beaches, national parks, and cities. After a few years, they both accepted positions as faculty members in the Department of Physics at East Carolina University. After moving to North Carolina, Jun and Xin-Hua had their third child, Belinda. Jun settled into life in the Greenville area with gusto. In addition to her and Xin-Hua's teaching, research, and mentorship responsibilities, she supported her children in pursuing their interests inside and outside school. She was a vibrant presence in the local Chinese American and Greenville communities, and brought warmth and effervescence to any space she was in. Jun also had a deep appreciation for beautiful sights, sounds, and tastes, and enjoyed sharing them with the people around her. She would never fail to stop and exclaim at a brilliant maple tree, vivid sunset, interesting mushroom, or any kind of flower. Her love of travel, nature, and art often intersected during long trips to places ranging from Yellowstone National Park to Florence to Suzhou, all well-documented on her camera (and well-edited on her iPad). Despite undergoing lung surgery in 2021, she continued seeking out challenging hiking trails, most recently in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. She was an excellent cook who was not afraid to experiment and proudly boasted of her culinary inventions. She also loved barbecue, cornbread, and fried seafood, and was always open to trying a new dessert. She will be remembered for her generosity and optimism, not only in how she helped and encouraged students and others who were new to ECU or Greenville, but also in how she supported her friends and family across the world. Jun was many things to many people; she was a professor, mentor, friend, sister, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Jun is survived by her parents, Lu Wenhua and Wan Ruolan; her sisters, Lu Junqin and Lu Junnian; her husband, Xin-Hua Hu; her children, Ben, Bailey, Belinda, and her daughter-in-law Julie Park; and her grandchildren, James and Ellie. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers may be sent to Wilkerson. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.