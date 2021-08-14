Mrs. June Barnhill Calhoun, 85, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be private. June was an avid bridge player and volunteered at the Greenville Service League, Ronald McDonald House, and The Council on Aging. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan C. Calhoun Sr., brother, Jack Barnhill and a sister, Norma Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Suter and husband, John; son, Dan C. Calhoun Jr., and wife, Jill, of Greenville; grandchildren, Johnny Suter and Nicole Suter; brother, Robert Kelly Barnhill Sr. and wife, Mary Ann; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com