June Holder Fleming
WINTERVILLE - June Holder Fleming of Winterville, NC, 65, passed away quietly the afternoon of January 9, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. Born September 12, 1956, June was a native of Sanford, NC, and a 1974 graduate of Sanford Central High School. In 1978, she moved to Greenville, NC, where she attended Pitt Community College. June's professional career encompassed a broad spectrum of occupations, all of which she mastered with integrity and honesty, especially her most important role of mother and wife. She retired in early 2020 as the Registrar of Elections with the Pitt County Board of Elections.
June was preceded in death by her father Arnold Webster Holder.
Left to cherish her memory are her adoring husband of 33 years, Leonard Fleming; the light of her life, daughter Hilary and son-in-law Andrew Fetch of Beverly, NJ; mother Doris Medlin Holder of Sanford, NC; brother Eddie and sister-in-law Lynda Holder of Poquoson, VA; and many extended "adopted" family members and dear friends.
Well-known for her bright smile and infectious laughter, June epitomized Southern hospitality. Her love of music, desire to take care of all her people, and her absolute zest for life were immediately evident. June Fleming never met a stranger and was a mother to many of her relatives and all of Hilary's friends.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that June be honored through some of her favorite things: tell a joke, let someone know when you love them, sit in the sunshine for the afternoon, and buy the damn concert ticket. As June would say, may all your joys be true joys, and may all your pain be champagne.