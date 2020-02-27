Justice Matthew Price
GREENVILLE - Mr. Justice Matthew Price, age 25, a resident of Greenville, North Carolina and formerly of Barbour County, departed this life Saturday February 22, 2020. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Justice passed from this life doing what he loved.
He was born March 28, 1994, at Buckhannon, WV, a son of Benjamin Paul Price of Belington, WV and Mystee Donn Carter of Tacy, WV.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiance; Cortney Nettles of Greenville, North Carolina, his stepdad; Justin Carter of Tacy, three sisters; Jazlyn Price of Belington, Emmah and Willah Carter of Tacy, one brother; Graeson Carter of Tacy, paternal grandparents; Rodney and Kathy Price of Belington and Doris Delauder of Belington, maternal grandparents; Lester and Delores Freeman of Moatsville and Suzanne Carter of Coalton. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, a whole host of friends and his canine companion; Bo.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents; Mason and Ruthann Payne, maternal grandfather; Billy Carter.
Justice was a graduate from the Philip Barbour High School with the class of 2012 and graduated from WVU with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology and was a member of the Shiloh Church of the Brethren in Moatsville. He was currently employed by Tideland Construction and Petroleum in Greenville, North Carolina. He loved to ride his Harley and being in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping and hiking.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received at the Talbott Funeral Home, 56 N Brandenburg Street in Belington on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 3 to 9 pm. On Sunday March 1, 2020 he will be moved to Shiloh Church of the Brethren were friends will be received from 1 to 3 pm the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the church with the Pastor Garry Clem and Pastor Todd Mouser officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery near Moatsville. The Talbott Funeral Home of Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Justice Matthew Price. Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com