Karen DeSoto

Karen Fuller DeSoto
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Karen Fuller DeSoto died December 7, 2021 at 92 years of age.
A graveside service was held Wednesday at 1:00 PM in Cumberland Memorial Gardens, located in Fayetteville.
Mrs. DeSoto was born in Augsburg, Germany in February of 1929. During her early years, she was a member of the Junior Olympic Swim Team. In 1951, she married William DeSoto and moved to the United States; returning to Germany frequently to visit family.
After her husband's retirement from the military, they made their home in Emerald Isle. An avid walker, she walked on the beach every day for decades. Blessed in many ways, Mrs. DeSoto considered her grandchildren to be her absolute greatest blessing.
Mrs. DeSoto was preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant Major (Retired) William DeSoto "Wild Bill" in 2011.
She is survived by her: sons, William Patrick DeSoto, of Southern Pines, and Robert DeSoto and wife, Hannah Howard DeSoto, of Greenville; grandchildren, Jason DeSoto, Christina Leach, Brian DeSoto and Jake DeSoto; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Scherer of Augsburg, Germany.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, Discretionary Fund, 2000 E 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.