Karen Groot, 60, of Greenville, NC passed away at home on September 18, 2021. Karen was born on October 13th, 1960 in Evergreen Park, IL to Robert and Ruth (Wenholz) West. Karen graduated from Wasson High School, Colorado Springs, CO, and attended North Park University, Chicago, IL. On June 6, 1981, she married Scott Groot. Over their 37 years of marriage, they raised 3 beautiful children and they leave behind 7 precious grandchildren. Karen grew up closely with her two sisters, Julie and Rhea, and brother, Eric. One of her favorite memories as a child was going to Hawaii with her family. She loved sharing her favorite places in Maui with her husband and children later in life as well. Karen had many fond memories of traveling with her family and to visit family all over the world but loved going back “home” to Colorado most. Karen loved visiting her parents’ cabin in the mountains and skiing with her siblings, even if she claimed that she couldn’t keep up. She was a talented gymnast growing up and was often featured in the paper for her gymnastic accomplishments, even earning “Girls Gymnast of the Year” in Colorado Springs, 1976 Later in life, Karen was a talented cook and enjoyed sharing her passion for cooking with those she loved most. She taught classes at Emerge Art Gallery, through church with “Cooking with the Bible” lessons, and catered events on special occasions. She was a devoted mother and wife and she never left the house without a smile. Karen and Scott are fondly remembered as loving to host parties with great food and even greater fun. Karen loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Scott, her father, Robert West, and her sister Rhea (West) Osmun. She is survived by her mother, Ruth West, her three children, Kelli Augustson and husband Carl, Eric Groot and wife Kristine, and Kirstie Steele and husband Matt; sister, Julie Anderson (husband-Chris); brother, Eric West; and brother in-law, Rick Osmun; along with seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their children. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 17th from 3:00pm-5:00pm. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 18th at 11:00am, both at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 East Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.