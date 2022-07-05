Mr. Karl Brown "Brownie" Manning, 91, died at his home Saturday, July 2, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, July 7 at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel by the Reverend Ron Braxton. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service and requests that masks be worn during visitation. Brownie, son of the late Frank and Myrtle Skinner Manning, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He farmed tobacco, pumpkins, and watermelons and was Assistant Fire Chief at the Red Oak Fire Department, where he served the community for more than 20 years. He was a member of Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. Brownie was a jovial man who had a quick wit and loved life. He loved to talk with people and his favorite topics were his great grandchildren and fishing. Nothing brightened his day more than seeing them or going fishing. Brownie was preceded in death by his wife Alice Jean W. Manning, daughter, Sandra Manning as well as, his siblings Vernon Manning, Ann Nichols, Mabel Glenn Nelson, Ada Gould McLawhorn, and James Manning. He is survived by his daughter Pam Manning of New Bern, his sister-in-law Jean Weatherington of Winterville, family friend Bev Gaskins of New Bern, his granddaughters, Jennifer Weiss (Nick) of Belmont and Jo Johnson (Scott) of New Bern, and four great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank his special caregivers Barbara, Margie, Kim, and Bridget. With their love and support, Brownie was able to enjoy the last years of his life to the fullest. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com