Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 12:57 am
Karl Luke
Karl Luke, age 68, passed away on May 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held on June 11, 2020 in York Castle, St. Ann Jamaica
He is survived by his children, Donna Luke, Mackieda Luke, Kearn Luke, Prince Luke.
B.G.Barrett Funeral Home.