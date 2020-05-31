Katherine "Kay" Sholler Currie
BEAUFORT COUNTY - Katherine "Kay" Sholler Currie, age 89, well beloved citizen of Beaufort County, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her final residence, Autumnfield Assisted Living Home.
Kay, as she was known, was born September 16, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Emlyn Cope Sholler and Katharine Lucking Gailey Sholler. She married Robert C. Currie, who, along with her parents, preceded her in death. Her brother, James Kenneth Gailey, also preceded her in death. She had no children of her own.
Surviving are a nephew, Peter Gailey of Connecticut, and a niece, Marysue Gailey of Connecticut.
Kay enjoyed describing herself as a Southern Bell but identified with the Liberty Bell as well because, as she would say, "I'm a ding-a ling and a little bit cracked."
Kay's life in the entertainment industry left a trail of love, laughter and memories for her fans across eastern North Carolina and the surrounding region.
Kay also hosted "Hospitality House", a daily that she produced at WITN-TV, soliciting her own guests and interviewing them.
Kay was very involved in community activities where she would be found serving as Mistress of Ceremonies at talent and fashion shows. Also for many years she volunteered as commentator and announcer at the Washington Yacht and Country Club Golf Tournaments.
Kay loved participating. She was a people person and loved being involved in whatever was going on. She, with her 1954 white Cadillac convertible, was cheered at parades all over Beaufort County.
As a very talented artist, her paintings were exhibited. Brown Library in Washington, NC hosted one exhibit. And I should also mention that she loved riding the waves at the ocean on her boogie board. And speak of her love for animals, even stuffed ones.
She grew up as a member of an Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Washington, North Carolina and more recently became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day- Saints in Washington.
Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.
Condolences and more information can be found by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Currie family.