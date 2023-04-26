Katherine Hanger Bratton

Ms. Katherine "Katie" Hanger Bratton was received by her Lord the Savior on April 20, 2023, at ECU Health, formerly Pitt County Memorial Hospital, in Greenville, NC. A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery. Katie was born in Richmond, VA on July 1, 1953, to Mary Jo Jackson Bratton and Jesse Melville Bratton, Jr. She is survived by her longtime spouse, William Vachon; brothers, Jess and Jack Bratton; nephews, Michael and Gregory Bratton; Gunn cousins; and Bratton cousins. Katie grew up in Mullens, WV, Chapel Hill, NC, and Greenville, NC where she graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1971. She attended East Carolina University where she received a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science degrees in Nursing. As a college student she relished her time working summers at The Presbyterian Conference Center in Montreat, NC. Katie was an avid reader and lover of performing arts. She had a kind sprit, a warm infectious smile, and a profound love of life, friends, and her family. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.