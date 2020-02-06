Katherine Highsmith

Katherine Council Manning Highsmith
WILMINGTON - Katherine Council Manning Highsmith passed away at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC, on the morning of Jan 14, 2020 at the age of 89.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church at 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC, at 2 pm.
Family will receive friends at 1 pm at the church.
Memorial gifts can be made to AseraCare Hospice, 2317 Executive Circle, Suite b, Greenville, NC 27834 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.