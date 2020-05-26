Katherine Wall

Katherine Avery Wall
GREENVILLE - Katherine Avery Wall passed away Friday, May 22 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be conducted Wednesday at 2 p. m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will be in Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Katie, daughter of the late Robert Augustus Avery and Katharina Brendal Avery, was born at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 1, 1955. Her father was based at Fort Bragg and Katie lived with her family in Fayetteville, NC. She and her family also lived on Army posts in Germany, Turkey, and Okinawa. She graduated high school in Fayetteville just as her father retired from service. Then the family moved to the Black Jack community near Greenville, NC where she has lived since 1973. She married her husband Jeff April 16, 1977 and they created a home in Black Jack near her parents. She was a devoted wife to Jeff for 43 years and a loving mother to her three boys Adam, Robert, and Chris. Sadly, she lost Adam in 2010 and Chris in 2016. Through all the hardships and sadness she remained strong. She was always aware of others' needs and wanted to help.
Katie attended East Carolina University and Pitt Community College becoming a nurse upon
graduation. Over the next thirty years she dedicated herself to caring for the sick, later focusing on patients needing kidney dialysis. Patients have said she was kind and very knowledgeable. She was also known to be hard working, rarely taking time for herself.
In addition to her parents Katie was predeceased by two of her sons Jeffrey Adam Wall and Christopher Paul Wall.
She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Ellis Wall; her son Robert James Wall, wife Sarah; former daughter-in-law, Katherine Hammond Wall; her brother Robert Joseph Avery, wife Barbara; sister Eleanor Elizabeth Avery, wife Colleen; sister Monika Avery Smith, husband Dean; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 700 Cromwell Drive, Greenville,
NC 27858.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com