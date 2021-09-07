Mrs. Kathleen Margaret Westergard, 78, of Winterville, originally of Painesville, OH, passed away peacefully Friday, September 3, 2021. A Mass of Resurrection will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior. Following the service, burial will take place in Pinewood Memorial Park. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Brown Goodmanson and Dorothy Loretta Gunther; her husband Victor G. Westergard; and her sister and brothers. She is survived by daughters, Laura Dean of Wilmington, NC, Cassandra Westergard of Winchester, VA and Sarah Caison of Winterville, NC; son, Christian Westergard and wife, Shandi of Scott City, KS; grandchildren, Nicholas Westergard, Taylor Westergard, Madison Westergard, Donald Caison, Benjamin Caison; and great grandchild, Gabriel Westergard. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory, 780 Bridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.