Mrs. Kathryen Gwen Carrow, 64, went to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 6 pm in Farmer Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Carrow was a native of Pitt County. She was employed with Red Oak Nursing Home which she retired from and Carolina Care. Mrs. Carrow was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Fannie Eastwood Curry. She is survived by her: husband, Buddy Carrow sisters, Joanne Cox of Ayden and Betty C. Wood and husband, Donald, of Greenville; brother, Robert Lee Curry of Grifton; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.