Kathryn Whichard

Kathryn Ward Van Nortwick Whichard
GREENVILLE - Kathryn Ward Van Nortwick Whichard passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at Cypress Glen Retirement Community where she had lived since 2006.
The daughter of Zida Taylor Ward and Nathaniel Oliver Van Nortwick, Sr., and sister of Nathaniel Oliver Van Nortwick, Jr., and William Alva Van Nortwick, Kay was born on June 17, 1928 in Parmele, N.C. Later that year, her family moved to Greenville.
Kay lived a full life that she shared abundantly with her children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and others she met along the way. During happy and challenging times, she never failed to remind us that life doesn't have to be perfect to be wonderfully blessed.
After graduating from Greenville High School, Kay attended and graduated from Ward-Belmont School in Nashville, TN. She continued her education at Duke University where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1949. At Duke, Kay was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, the Glee Club, the Choir, and served as assistant editor of Chanticleer, Duke's yearbook. Prior to returning to Greenville in 1952, Kay completed graduate coursework at Northwestern University.
For most of her life, Kay was actively involved in many organizations in the community including Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church; the local public schools for which she coordinated a volunteer reading program; the Greenville Jaycettes which she helped organize and served as its first president; the Pitt County Mental Health Association, the Greenville Museum of Art, the Pickwick Book Club of which she was a founding member, and Pitt Community College where she was appointed a charter member of the Board of Trustees in 1961 and served successive terms for more than 20 years including serving as Board Chair.
In 1981, PCC dedicated a building in Kay's honor in recognition of her leadership, commitment to and tireless work on behalf of PCC which positively impacted its growth and development as one of the leading community colleges in North Carolina.
While Kay enjoyed her work in the community, she loved spending time with her family and friends at the beach, in the mountains, traveling or just being together more. Her zest for living, exploring, learning, loving and sharing life with others is the legacy she leaves for us to cherish and carry forward.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and sisters-in-law (Ramona and Grace Clare).
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Kathryn and Bill Poston of Orlando, Jordy and Ann Whichard of Greenville, and Gina and Mark Caudill of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren: McLean (Kylie) Poston, Kayce P. (Alex) De Castro, Jordan (Jessica) Whichard, Anna Brooks Whichard (Jeff) Cantwell, Christian Caudill, Anna Caudill and Virginia Caudill; and five great-grandchildren: Kayle, Taylor and Lucas De Castro, and Eliza and Katherine Whichard.
Kay is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and special friends: Sarah Ingram, Connie Wilson and Joyce Hardy whose years of loving care, compassion and support were truly gifts from God. We thank them and all at SilverCare and Cypress Glen who cared for "Ms. Kay" throughout her time there.
The family will celebrate Kay's life at a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Van Nortwick Scholarship Fund c/o Pitt Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 7007, Greenville, NC 27835; Cypress Glen Benevolent Care Fund, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, NC 27858; or Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com .