Ms. Kathy Gossman Jones, 70, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home after battling pancreatic cancer during the summer. She is loved beyond measure. Her light and energy will be missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday at 6 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Chaplain Jason Braswell. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 4 to 5:45 PM at the funeral home. Kathy, a native of Louisville, KY, was the daughter of the late Francis and Millie Biven Gossman. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Gossman. She is survived by: her husband of 42 years, Hugh Jones; daughter, Jill Adams and husband, Paul Freibert, of Louiville, KY; son, Mickey Adams and wife, Kristie, of Wilson; grandchildren, Ian Adams, Brittney Batts, Lizzie Menta, and Elyse Menta; brother, Ron Gossman; sister, Judy Wiesemann, as well as much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. If you knew Kathy, you know that she was a ray of light, genuine, and generous of spirit. She has left her mark on family, friends, and community. Kathy spent her life championing social justice, rescuing animals, weaving a community of family and friends, and nurturing anyone who needed support. Hers was the house where children would gather, the professor students talked with outside of class, and the friend and colleague willing to listen or take action. Her laughter and joy were contagious and she shared them boundlessly. She loved to sing, play games, and dance. If you were in the car with her for more than 15 minutes you knew that singing and car games were coming. She treasured learning and discussing complex issues. If you were walking across campus or sitting in the living room, you knew that discussions of politics and systemic -isms were coming up. From full-time working mom to president of the PTA, from returning to college later in life to challenging inequitable policies and practices, Kathy embodied a life of dedication, service, and learning. Kathy taught in the Department of Sociology at East Carolina University for 15 years beginning in 2006 after receiving her MA in Sociology from ECU earlier that year, until her retirement this summer. Kathy will be most remembered and missed for her love of teaching undergraduate students and her dedication to helping them better understand and find their way as young adults in contemporary society. Kathy taught a range of courses related to family, marriage, relationships, deviance, and social problems. Yet, her courses in women’s and gender studies most inspired her. Kathy was a voracious reader constantly on the look-out for news stories, popular media, and scholarly research to help her keep her courses fresh and up-to-date so that her students were engaged. Kathy’s creativity, empathy, passion, and intellect moved students and her colleagues in incalculable ways. Beyond the classroom, Kathy was active on committees, advocating for students, and advising student organizations. If you knew her then please take a moment to recall your favorite memory of Kathy and share a smile of appreciation for the power of connecting with others. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorials be made to the ECU Foundation, noting the “Kathy Jones Gender Studies Sociology Scholarship” in the memo line and sent to Melissa Croom, Office of Gift Records, Greenville Centre, Suite 1100, Mail Stop 301, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com