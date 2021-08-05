Mrs. Katie Mae Roundtree, age 78, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 7th at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing will be held on Friday, from 3:00-7:00 p.m at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel and also on Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Homestead Memorial Gardens. Services will be Livestreamed on the W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home Facebook Page. Social distancing and masks are required for those in attendance. Professional services entrusted to W.E Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations www.weflanagan.com