Kayla Marie Garcia, 29, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date. Kayla had a heart of gold and always found the good in everyone. She was a strong person who never met a stranger. She made the world a better place. She loved art, Japanese culture and Hello Kitty. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Moore and her grandfather, Earl Moore. Kayla is survived by her mother, Betty Clark and husband Gordon; sibling, Ryan Gooch; loving partner, Armando Garcia; niece, Callie Gooch; nephew, Jaxon Gooch; and many extended family. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.