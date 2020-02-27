Kayla Plotzke

Kayla Diane Plotzke
WINTERVILLE - Kayla Diane Plotzke, 12, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm at The Pentecostals of Greenville. Burial will follow in the Hardee Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-8pm at Smith Funeral Service.
Kayla was a bright, vibrant, talented young lady and was beautiful in every way. She was very creative, always creating something, from works of art to making her own perfume. She loved to dance and had the voice of an angel. She was so much fun and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dessie Smith; and an aunt, Evelyn Cox.
Kayla is survived by her parents, Matthew and Hazel Smith Plotzke; sisters, Destiny, Valarie and Cassidy Plotzke; niece, Ava Gedrimas; paternal grandparents, Edward and Linda Plotzke; maternal grandparents, John L. and Zelma Smith; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to Smith Funeral Service to assist with expenses, 605 Country Club Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
