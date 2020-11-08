Kayleigh Ray Butler
GREENVILLE - Kayleigh Ray Butler, 28, of Greenville passed away on October 24, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1992 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Donald and Beth (Grover) Butler.
Services will be 11 am Monday, November 16, 2020, at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Greenville, NC.
Kayleigh was a joyful young lady with a warm smile and a loving, caring heart. Her positive daily attitude in life was an inspiration. She faced her many health issues with courage and strength. She lived her life to its fullest despite these obstacles. She leaves behind many happy and special memories spanning her entire lifetime that her family and friends will cherish and share. Kayleigh genuinely touched many people whether over a few moments or her lifetime. Though she is loved and greatly missed, please share our joy as Kayleigh is set free.
Kayleigh is survived by her parents, Donald and Beth, her sister Jessica, her brother Nicholas as well as her grandmother Dottie Butler.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kayleigh's name to Victory Junction Gang Camp or The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.