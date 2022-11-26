Keith Alan Esarey, age 41, of Alexandria, VA, suddenly passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Keith was born on April 18, 1981, to Michael and Cheryl Esarey in Indianapolis, IN. After moving south to Greenville, NC, Keith particularly enjoyed participating in the Little League Baseball program. When he graduated from Rose High School in 1999, Keith also had many successful wrestling accomplishments. He was also active in the St. James United Methodist Church youth group. Keith went on to study Business/Economics at East Carolina University where he pledged Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and was involved in student government. Keith was an avid Pirate and loved to follow the ECU sports and events. After graduating with a degree in Business, he started his career with Wachovia, later Wells Fargo, as an award-winning branch manager in Alexandria, VA, and was later promoted to corporate banking. After a brief stay in Florida, Keith returned to Virginia, and started working for Amazon in Springfield, VA. While at a training session for bankers, Keith met Fabiola Gonzales, and they were married at St James UMC in Greenville. They have two lovely children, Jade Alexandra, age fourteen, and Alexander Phillip, age twelve. His favorite pastime was being with his children, who were his pride and joy. When not spending time with his children or watching ECU sports, Keith was on the water in his kayak, fishing, or hiking the Occoquan area, white-water rafting with his cousin and family, or surfing, boating, and fishing at the family cottage in Atlantic Beach, NC. Keith was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman and Gayle Clizer of Springdale, AR, and his paternal grandfather, Lester Kersey Esarey. Keith is survived by his mother, father, brother, Daniel Esarey (Jennifer) and niece, Olivia Esarey; paternal grandmother, Myrna Esarey; aunt and uncles, Sheryl (John) Esarey Bush, Clinton (Charlotte) Esarey, and J. Michael Clizer. Additionally, Keith is survived by his wife and children; mother-in-law, Teresa Mercado, and brother-in-law, Manolo Gonzales, and family. A Celebration of Life service will be in the spring at St James UMC, Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the East Carolina Business School Scholarship Fund, https://go.ecu.edu/GiveCOBScholarships