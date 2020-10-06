Keith Hill
GREENVILLE - Mr. Keith Hill, 73, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday at 11:00am in the Chapel. A Graveside Service will also be held on Thursday at 3:00pm at Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotland Neck, NC.
A native of Scotland Neck, he moved to Greenville 35 years ago. He was a Sales Rep. for the transportation business for over 50 years, retiring in 2014. He attended Covenant Church for many years.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Gwen Hill and son, Bryan Hill, both of Greenville.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home at 10am. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.