Kelley Dunn

Kelley Lynn Dunn
AYDEN - Kelley Lynn Dunn died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at her home in Midway, NC.
The family will receive visitors at a celebration of life from 3-5 on Sunday at the home of Charles and Judy Lewis at 5245 County Home Road in Winterville in lieu of a formal funeral service.
Born and raised in Ayden, Kelley spent her childhood years as an integral part of her community. Kelley was an accomplished athlete and a great student. She was awarded scholarships that enabled her to attend ECU before transferring to PCC to complete her Business Associate's degree. She worked at Bridgeton Tobacco and South Central High School before she moved to Midway.
After moving with her fiance, Todd, they welcomed their son Will in 2014. Her family was the central focus of her life and her son was her world.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, even those in Ayden, attending church and cheering for Will on the football field. She loved her siblings Tyler and Ashley and they were very close despite the distance. She possessed a smile that could captivate a room and a laugh that was infectious.
We know there was a sweet reunion on Wednesday afternoon in Heaven as William and Lana welcomed their beloved Kell with open arms. While we rejoice that they are reunited, Kelley will be deeply missed by the family and friends she left behind.
Kelley is survived by her fiance Todd Barlow and their son William Reece Barlow; her sister, Ashley Lewis and husband Worth; brother, Tyler Dunn and wife Emily; Todd's parents, Richard Reece and H Jo Barlow; grandparents, Billy and Sandra Peede; and her beloved nephews and nieces, Trent Dunn, Chloe Lewis and Levi, Jack Wade and Lana Dunn.
