Kelley Louise Kirk, 49, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, July 25, 2021, following a valiant and tenacious battle with breast cancer. Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, and graduating with a degree in English and Fine Art from the University of Toronto, she moved to Greenville, North Carolina in 2002. She took a position at The Daily Reflector, swiftly moving from an administrative assistant to an editor, before joining the College of Fine Arts and Communication at East Carolina University (ECU). An avid learner, she was also pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree from ECU. Over the years, she pursued and excelled in many hobbies, including cooking, jewelry-making, hunting shark teeth, roller derby, kayaking, camping on Ocracoke, and fashioning an array of elaborate Halloween costumes. She also regularly volunteered in activities that directly supported local artists and raised money for breast cancer research. Combining her love for crafts and being an eternal optimist, she enjoyed sending beautiful and uplifting handmade cards to her friends during hard times and celebrations alike. In every aspect of her life, Kelley was incomparable. Over and over, she is described as a light, brightening every room with her grace and humor. She was a talented artist, enthusiastic adventurer, and exceptional professional. But first and foremost, she was a loving person; she was a devoted daughter, sister, friend and companion. She was infinitely giving, without ever wanting recognition. She was kind and generous to everyone she ever met, yet was not afraid to defend a friend. She impacted every person she encountered, and left every single one at least a little bit better than when she met them. Kelley is survived by her parents, Ed and Donna, brother Joe, sister-in-law Crystal, nieces Sloane and Reese, fur babies Omi and Doodle, and an eclectic mass of friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother Matthew in 2010. A local memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Susan G Komen Foundation(www.komen.org.), or to the Kelley and Matthew Kirk Scholarship in Metals through ECU’s School of Art and Design ( give.ecu.edu/SOADscholarshipfund).