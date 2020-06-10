Kenneth Cannon

Kenneth Ray Cannon
AYDEN - Kenneth Ray Cannon, 70, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 3pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cannon Family Cemetery in Littefield. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Kenneth, a lifelong resident of Ayden, worked as a farmer and had a big love for all animals.
He was preceded in death by his brother, JL Cannon; and a sister, Linda Wynn.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Timmy Cannon and wife Tracy of Ayden, Tammy Cannon, Tanya Cannon, Tabitha Suggs, all of Greenville, and Tommy Cannon and wife Julia of Winterville; 17 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Larry, Jerry, Bobby and Randy Cannon, all of Ayden; and sisters, Cathy Taylor of Stokes, Joy Jones of Shelmerdine and Susan Styron of Greenville.
