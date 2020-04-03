Kenneth Davenport

Kenneth "Papa" Davenport
GRIMESLAND - Kenneth "Papa" Davenport, 75, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Services will be private.
Kenneth, son of the late Walter and Rosa Davenport, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. He worked as a mechanic, welder and painter and was jack of all trades. He wore is heart on his sleeve. He was a very giving person and would give you the shirt of his back.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Karen Ford.
He is survived by the life of his life and wife of 32 years, Annette Davenport; son, Ken Davenport and wife Pam of Tarboro; daughters, Shelia Vesser and husband Danny of Elizabeth City and Brianna Thompson of Grimesland; stepsons, Terry Clark and wife Maria of Havelock, Owen Clark and wife Hope and Lester Clark and wife Serina, all of Greenville; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Goodin and husband Ray of White Lake.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice and his special nurse, Cindy, who he called the "Catfish Lady."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his wife, Annette Davenport, 504 Weston Rd, Grimesland, NC 27837.
