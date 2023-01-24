Kenneth Franklin Tarleton, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 20, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 am at Greenville Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Kenneth was a native of Union County, NC, and was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1961. He received his BA in Business Administration from East Carolina University. He served in a number of leadership positions in his 25 years at Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company in Tarboro, NC, retiring from Sprint Mid-Atlantic Telecom as director of decision support. Kenneth enjoyed participating in the Optimist Club in Tarboro, shag dancing, and photography. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Claude and Lucille Parker Tarleton. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Darlene Mobley; sons, Stephen Tarleton (Marissa) of Austin, TX, and Blair Tarleton (Amy) of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Owen and Charlotte Tarleton; stepchildren, Angela Bagley Raynor (Troy) of Williamston, NC, and Robert Mobley of Jamesville, NC; step grandchildren, Sampson and Trae Bagley, Cole and Gabe Mobley; step great-grandson, Reese Bagley; brother, Robert Sherrill Tarleton (Carol) of Glyndon, MD; and nephew, Brian Tarleton (Melanie) of Washington, DC; great nephew, Atticus Tarleton; and great niece, Lorelei Tarleton. The family would like to thank ECU Health Home Health and Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and support. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Kenneth's home care team for their devotion to him. While flowers are welcome, we encourage you to make a memorial donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org or the American Red Cross www.redcross.org Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.