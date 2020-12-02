Kenneth Hartley

Kenneth H. Hartley
GREENVILLE - Kenneth H. Hartley, 87, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11am at University Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Kenneth was a native of the Askin community in Craven County and served in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne. He worked in sales in various industries and was a member of University Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Hartley.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ruby Waters Hartley; children, Linda Coursen of both Greenville and New Bern, David Hartley and wife Lisa of Washington, Sidney Woolard and wife Regina and Sharon Smith and husband Richie, all of Greenville; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Junior, Charles and Terry Hartley; and sisters, Ruth Lupton and Diane Martin.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.