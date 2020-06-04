Kenneth Johnson

Kenneth Earl Johnson
WILLIAMSTON - Kenneth Earl Johnson, 90, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 1, 2020.
Kenneth was born on February 23, 1930 in Gold Point, N. C. to Henry Archibald and Lillian Cherry Johnson, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Madaline Chesson Johnson; daughter Carol J. Stanford and husband Dave of Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren Tom Stanford and wife Julie of Rock Hill, S.C.; Bill Stanford and wife Katie of Atlanta, Georgia; and Rebekah Engle and husband Eric of Gastonia, N.C.; great grandchildren Elizabeth, Caroline and Charlotte Stanford and Ben and Jane Tapley Engle; and a very special niece, Cathy Price and husband Mike of Williamston. He is survived by his sister Lillian Anne Moore and husband William of Tarboro; sisters-in-law Hope Johnson and Janie Johnson of Williamston.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Susan Johnson; siblings Rachel Ward, Lennie Cherry Ward, Henry I Johnson, Sr., Thelma Mayo, Gene Johnson, and Dan Johnson.
Kenneth is one of the founding members of Calvary Bible Church where he remained an active and faithful member until his death.
Kenneth served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Army. After his discharge he returned to Martin County and engaged in farming with his father. He was a buyer for Gwaltney Packing Company and was employed by the US Department of Agriculture. He spent most of his career in partnership with his sister, Rachel Ward at Williamston Hardware.
His passions in life were his love of Jesus and his church, his wife and daughter, being a fun PaPa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and woodworking.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ministry of Calvary Bible Church, the American Heart Association, or charity of one's choice.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p. m. at Biggs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston, North Carolina, officiated by Reverend Dave Stanford and Reverend Jerry Knox, pastor of Calvary Bible Church. Lawn chairs and umbrellas are welcomed.