Mr. Kenneth Lane Gurganus, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date and will take place at the Blackbeard Sailing Club in New Bern, NC. Born in Martin County, Ken was son of the late William Leslie & Sudie Louise Peed Gurganus. He graduated from Williamston High School in 1958, after which he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962. Upon completion of his enlistment, Ken worked for IBM until his retirement. He will be fondly remembered for his love of sailing and was a lifetime member and former commodore of the Blackbeard Sailing Club of New Bern. He loved to travel and participated in sailing regattas across the country. Ken had the innate ability to fix almost anything. His family often said, "If he could not fix it, then it wasn't broken". In addition to his late parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Tripp Gurganus; and sister, Bettie Carole Gurganus Edmondson. He is survived by his daughters, Maryann Gurganus Jenkins & husband, Lee Burton Jenkins of Winterville and Patricia "Patsy" Gurganus Carr & husband, John E. Carr of Weeki Wachee, FL; eight grandchildren; sister, Emma Malissia Gurganus of Williamston; brother, William Robert Gurganus and wife, Louise of Greenville; along with his beloved cat, Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Edward Teach Youth Sailing Association (ETYSA). Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com