Kenneth Ray Manning entered heaven on Friday, October 1st, 2021, at the age of 80 in the comfort of his home. Up until the past year, Kenneth could often be found cracking jokes with his fellow retired friends at the local Bojangles. Kenneth, a native of Ayden, was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Inez Manning, and sister, Carol Dobbs. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Merlene Manning of the home; daughters, Rhonda Manning Williams (Anibal) and Lori Manning Hutchinson (Darrell); grandchildren, Bradley Williams, Gradon Hutchinson, Andrew Hutchinson, and Jordyn Hutchinson; stepchildren, Martin Coward (Tonya), Erica Hines (Josh), and Charles Smith (Cherise); step-grandchildren, Logan Coward, Silas and Amelia Hines. A private graveside service was held in Ayden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made at Cedar Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2383 Mills Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .