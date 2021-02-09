Kenneth Ray McLawhorn, Sr., 83, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am at Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Kenneth, son of the late Jamie and Idelle McLawhorn, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and served in the US Marine Corps. He retired from the USPS as a mail carrier and attended Greenville Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Janet Waters McLawhorn; daughter, Sheila M. Martin; daughter-in-law, Lisa Taylor McLawhorn; and a stepson, Thomas Garris. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth R. McLawhorn, Jr of PA and Robert McLawhorn of Greenville; stepson, Buddy Garris and wife Elaine of Grifton; grandchildren, Misty M. Skinner, Brad Cannon, Tasha McLawhorn, Sharon Okonek, April McLawhorn and Kenny McLawhorn; step grandchildren, Trey Garris, Tommy Garris and Nathan Skinner; 15 great grandchildren; and sisters, Faye Barefoot, Laverne Adams, Frances Cole and Lorraine Mason and husband Donald.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.