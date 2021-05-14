Kenneth Robert Canosa

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Kenneth Canosa, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 71. Kenneth was born on July 18, 1949 in New York, New York to James and Cecilia Canosa. He received a business degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. On February 16, 1980 he married Sharon Nattini. They raised four children, Carlye, Kimberly, Scott, and Courtney. Kenneth had a passion for life! He enjoyed time spent with friends and family. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Kenneth is survived by his wife Sharon, children Carlye Pleasant, Kimberly Holland, Scott Canosa, and Courtney Canosa, son-in-laws Michael Pleasant, William Holland and grandchildren Campbell and Emory Pleasant, Collins, Colton and Channing Holland. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at Saint Peter's Catholic Church at 1 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring House Incorporated 2625 Pickett Road, Durham, North Carolina 27705. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.