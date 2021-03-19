Kenneth Skinner

Mr. Kenneth Ray Skinner, age 82, passed away Tuesday March 16, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Greene County and a longtime resident of Farmville, NC, he was born September 13, 1938, the son of Earl Wayne and Iodest Skinner. He was a graduate of Maury High School. Mr. Kenneth attended King’s Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church in Fountain until his health began to decline. Mr. Kenneth operated Skinner’s Grocery in Greene County for many years. In his later years he opened Skinner’s Seafood in Farmville, until his retirement. After his retirement, he enjoyed refinishing furniture. He took great pride in the pieces he completed for family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, but his favorite time spent was with his family making memories. These times will be cherished by his family forever. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ellen Shirley, Earl Jr. Skinner, Christine Stevens and Caroll Skinner. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Edith Shackelford Skinner of the home, his daughter Donna Tyson and husband Kirby of Fountain, granddaughter Kelley Tyson Evans and husband Jordan of Winterville, great grandchildren Tyson and Bennett Evans. He is also survived by his brother Bobby Skinner and wife Gwen of Farmville and sister-in-law Ethel Skinner of Yorktown, Virginia, along with many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Teresa Gay, hospice nurse Brittany and other hospice staff for assisting in the care of Mr. Kenneth. The family would also like to thank family and friends for the visits, special gifts, food, cards and prayers during his extended illness. Graveside services will be held Saturday March 20th at 2:00 PM at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville, with Reverend Bruce Jones officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the home. Online condolences may be made atwww.farmvillefh.com.