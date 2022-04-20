...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s and light winds will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Kenneth Wayne Cratch, 73, of Washington, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 13, 2022 to live with Jesus and his furbabies: Buster, Rocky, Princie, Keysha, and Nicholas, as well as his host of old friends waiting for him. His funeral was held Saturday, April 16 at 3:00 pm at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, 900 John Small Ave, Washington. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside committal followed the service at Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Ken is survived by his soul-mate of over 35 years, Beverly W. Cratch, his 4-legged sons “G” and “Zoomer,” brother Sherald L. Cratch of Greensboro, mother-in-law Peggy Whitley of Knightdale; in laws: Carol W. Dean (Mickey) of Wendell, Avery Whitley of Knightdale, Amy W. Chandler (Jack) of Lincolnton; Nieces/Nephews: Robert Cratch (Madison) of Greensboro, Amber W. Fowler (James) of Knightdale, Brent Whitley (Colby) of Knightdale, Kaiti Chandler (Alex Royster) of Lincolnton, Daniel Whitley (Tiffany Duty) of Zebulon, many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: Cyril K. Cratch and Hilda Meade Evans Cratch, and father-in-law Dwight A. Whitley, Sr. Ken graduated from Wilson Community College. He retired after 25 years of dedication from NC Department of Natural Resources in Water and Air Quality as an Environmental Technician. Ken’s passions were his 1948 Red Willys Jeepster, his dogs, New Orleans, and his annual role as Santa with the ECU Cancer and Sickle Cell Kids. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Pitt Friends Dog Rescue, 2850 Firetower Rd., Greenville, NC 27586 or Rainbow Service- Holiday Celebration in Memory of Santa Cratch, Attn: Jackie Sauls, ECU Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, 600 Moye Blvd., MA Suite, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Ken’s family.