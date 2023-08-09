Kent Edward Lee, 89, of Kennels Beach, passed away on August 4, 2023. Born on September 13, 1933, in Greenville, NC, he was the son of the late Raleigh B. Lee and Gladys B. Lee. A graveside service was held Tuesday at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery, 2800 E. Fifth Street, Greenville, with Pastor Merritt Watson officiating. Kent attended the 3rd Street School followed by Greenville High School. He then dedicated two years to NC State University before proudly serving as a Marine Helicopter pilot for four years. Following his military service, Kent returned to NC State University where he obtained his degree in Civil Engineering. Kent's dedication to public service continued when he spent four years working with the US Forest Service in Asheville, NC. He furthered his engineering career at Texas Gulf in Aurora, NC for four years before finally settling into a long and rewarding 25-year tenure at Weyerhaeuser in New Bern, NC. Upon retirement, Kent made his home in Kennel's Beach, where he lived for over 20 years. An avid outdoorsman, Kent found joy in fishing, hunting, gardening, and wood carving. These hobbies served not just as pastimes but as a testament to his love for the natural world. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty McGowan Lee, who passed away on March 16, 2021. Their legacy lives on in their two children and their partners: Linda (Peter) of Wilson's Mills, NC, and Kent Jr (Belinda) of Lucama, NC. Kent also leaves behind four grandchildren, their partners, and five great-grandchildren who will remember him for his dedication to his family and his passion for the outdoors: Holt (Nick) Wilson of Greensboro, NC; Lauren (Thomas), Lila, Knox, and Ada Lee Trogdon of Pine Level, NC; Harry (Millie), Mary Mac, and Yates Wilson of Four Oaks, NC; and Cullen Lee of Boone, NC. In memory of Kent, we celebrate a life well-lived, a man who embodied dedication, resilience, and a deep connection to the natural world. He will be greatly missed, but his spirit lives on through his family and the many lives he touched throughout his years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests planting a tree in memory of Kent and making a donation to the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County, 426 Hospital Road Smithfield, NC 27577. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com