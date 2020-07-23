Kevin "Kevo" Romiski

Kevin "Kevo" Christopher Romiski
PINETOPS - Mr. Kevin "Kevo" Christopher Romiski of Pinetops N.C. was born on December 25, 1972, to the union of the late Donald Romiski and Bernadette Shea Romiski in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Kevin departed this life on July 19, 2020, at his home.
Kevin was preceded in death by his: father, Donald Romiski, and brothers, Scott Romiski and Donald J. Romiski, all of Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Kevin received his formal education at Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Memorial High School and graduated with the Class of 1992.
Kevin was employed by Barnhill Contracting Company as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He previously owned and operated Romiski Repair Service for almost 20 years. Kevin was a kind and beautiful soul. His greatest accomplishment in life were his two sons. They were his pride and joy! He loved his boys unconditionally.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Jr (Xenia) of Pisgah Forest, NC, and Jared of Garner, NC; one granddaughter, Nora Josephine, who was the apple of his beautiful sky-blue eyes; his mother,
Bernadette Shea Romiski; his brother, Jeffery
(Angie) of Wilkes-Barre, PA; his sister, Donna
(Joseph) Hritz of Exeter, PA; his nieces: Brittney, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Victoria and Haylee Romiski, who he loved deeply; his girlfriend, Toni Barfield and her children, Amber and Michael; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday July 25, 2020 from 5-7pm at The Clark Building Tarboro NC. Funeral Service will be held Saturday July 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Word of Life International Church Tarboro NC.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House, Kevin's favorite charity, in his memory.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services LLC, Farmville N.C. www.heavenlyarmsfamilymortuary.com