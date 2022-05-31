Kevin Moeddel Miller, 69, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 surrounded by his family. The services will be private at a later date in Pensacola, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Miller; siblings, Phil Miller and Kathy "Sis" Roman. He is survived by his: wife, Connie Miller of the home; son, Alexander M. Miller of Houston, TX; brothers, Ed Miller, (Shirley), of Atlanta, GA, and Bill Miller of St. Augustine, Fl; step-children, John Tyson and wife, Lesley, of Lillington, NC, Lori Asby and husband, Quentin, of Greenville, NC, Lisa Williams of Austin, TX, Shawn Williams of New York, NY, and Johnny Williams of Santa Barbara, CA; eight step-grandchildren; numerous friends and family. Kevin was a kind hearted genuine man who never met a stranger. He would always ask "How is your day going?". He loved God, Alabama Football, and his music. The family would like to thank the caring medical staff at ECU Health Cancer Center and the outstanding care from Community Care and Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or Crosspointe Church, 2600 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC 27858. "Roll Tide" Kevin, we miss you and will always love you, see you later in heaven. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com