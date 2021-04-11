Kim Marie Hall, 48, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A Memorial Service will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. Kim was an eight grade school teacher at Hope Middle School. She received her undergraduate degree from UNC-Ashville and a Master’s Degree from ECU. Time spent at the beach was special, where she collected seashells and enjoyed the sunsets with a glass of wine. A loving and caring person, she will be missed by all who know and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Frank Owens; her parents, Michelle and John Mann of Raleigh; sister, Lisa Renee Botticelli and husband Brian of Long Island, NY; and step-daughter, Caroline Owens of Atlanta, GA. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.