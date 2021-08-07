Kim Rogers, 70, of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully on the early morning of Friday, August 6, 2021, after a short stay at hospice. It was Kim’s wishes to have a private ceremony. Born to the late John and Jean Rogers in Covington, Kentucky, Kim spent most of his early life in Lexington and Morehead, Kentucky. As a graduate of Breckinridge school and Morehead State University, Kim began his career in purchasing with Clark Equipment and later Hyster-Yale in Greenville, NC as a steel buyer for forklifts. After moving to Greenville, Kim met Pat White and were married on the ferry to Ocracoke Island, December 21, 1991. The two of them were inseparable and loved to travel and go antiquing. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, Go Cats! For many years, they travelled annually to Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo and on their last trip of 6 weeks, they took a side trip to Havana, Cuba. Kim was very easy going with a smile that could light up your life. His and Pat’s latest endeavor was feeding and clothing the street homeless people in Greenville. They created “It Takes A Village” and for the last 3 years with the help of those who shared their desires, they were able to hand out home cooked meals 3 times a week, along with backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing, shoes, and whatever else they needed. Kim could spot a homeless man in an instance and he and Pat would always have a care package and food in the car for them. Kim will most be remembered for his warm smile, beautiful blue eyes, and his calm and gentle demeaner, as well as his love for the UK Wildcats. He loved his stepdaughter, Jennifer Davis and her late husband Wiley T. Davis of Sarasota, FL and his stepson, Chris White of Simpson, NC. He thought of them as his own and would do anything for them. His love and experiences with Jennifer and Chris over the last 30 years will never be forgotten. Kim loved being around Pat’s brother, Tom Doty and sister-in-law, Ann Doty of Rolesville, NC and their daughters, husbands, and children that brought him so much love, fun and joy into his life. He loved being called Uncle Kim by Carsyn, Anabelle, Maggie, and Piper. It made his day. Anyone that knew Kim, knew that he was a kind, mild mannered, and gentle person. He will truly be missed by all the lives he touched. For donations, I know Kim would like it to be made to the Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Smith Funeral Service & Crematory of Greenville, NC will be handling his funeral arrangements. As stated, Kim has chosen to have a private ceremony. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.