Kimberly Morris

Kimberly Dawn Morris
GREENVILLE - Kimberly Dawn Morris, 50, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Kimberly, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was a graduate of Life Gate Christian School and earned an Associates degree in medical office technology from Pitt County College. She recently retired from East Carolina Heart Institute. She had a big heart, a great sense of humor and a giving spirit. She had a strong faith in God and her daughter Kalee was her world.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Estelle Hawkins and Wilbur Manning; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Elizabeth Knowles; and mother-in-law, Myrtle Morris.
Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Kalee Morris; mother, Gail Manning of Goldsboro; father, Thomas Stancil and wife Janet of Williamston; sister, Tabitha Tripp and husband Mickey; nephews, Landen and Tyler Tripp; and niece, Allie Tripp, all of Greenville.
Flowers are welcome. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.