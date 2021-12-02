Kimberly Hardee Parker
GREENVILLE - Kimberly Hardee Parker, 60, died Thursday, November 25, 2021.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will see friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Mrs. Parker, daughter of Carol M. Hardee and the late Charles C. Hardee, was a native of Pitt County and lived in and around the Greenville area except for a couple of years in her earlier married life when she lived near Raleigh, NC.
Mrs. Parker was a member of Rose Hill free Will Baptist Church. She loved animals and beautiful flowers. In her younger years she delivered flowers for Ida's House of Flowers. She also worked as a waitress as well as other retail establishments.
In addition to her father, Charles C. Hardee, Kim was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Joseph O'Malley.
She is survived by her husband, John Parker; daughter, Laci Nicole; grandchildren, Joseph O'Malley and Lillian O'Malley; and mother, Carol McLawhorn Hardee, all of Greenville. Along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; as well as a very special "Miss Mary".
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.